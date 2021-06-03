'PTI will extend its term if we run away from mass resignations'

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing a press conference in Multan on June 3, 2021. — Geo News

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday warned against walking away from the option of mass resignations, saying that it will only give the PTI government a chance to come back for a second term.



His remarks came during a press conference in the city.



Fazl had long been calling for lawmakers of the opposition alliance to resign from the assemblies, a position which was opposed by the PPP. The PPP and the ANP have since parted ways with the anti-government movement over disagreements in Senate elections.

“I think if we do not resign collectively, the government will extend its term,” Fazlur Rehman said. “Running away from the option of resignations is tantamount to giving more time to the present government.”

He reiterated the claim that massive rallies will be held in Swat on July 4 and in Karachi on July 29.

'No issues with whoever represents PML-N'

Fazl, addressing speculation of a widening rift between the PML-N over the leadership's contrasting approaches on dealing with the government, said: "Whomever comes to the PDM from PML-N will find our support."

"We are concerned with the party, not its members," he said, adding: "Whether it is Maryam Nawaz or Mian Shahbaz Sharif, they belong to the same party."

"We have no issues with whoever represents the party."

'Doors still open to PPP'

The PDM chief said that if PPP wants to rejoin PDM "and if it thinks that wrong decisions have been made that have damaged democracy, we have not blocked the path for them to do so".

"They separated from the PDM and bracketed themselves with the PTI," he said, in a reference to the PPP having sealed Yousuf Raza Gillani's appointment as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate via votes from the Balochistan Awami Party, a government ally.

He asked who it really was that benefited from a rift in the alliance.

'PDM not an electoral alliance'

Speaking more about the Opposition alliance, Fazl said that "the nation was united via the platform of PDM against the illegitimate and failed government" when it first formed.

He said it was too early to say that the PDM is an electoral alliance.

"Electoral alliances are formed by each party based on its own interests," he said.