Thu Jun 03, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 3, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian spends more than $10mn on new home

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 03, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian has spend an eye-watering amount on a new home in Palm Springs, California.

According to a Us Weekly source, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paid more than $10 million for the new six-bedroom pad.

The Poosh founder gave a glimpse of her new home on Memorial Day weekend where she celebrated the holiday in the company of her boyfriend Travis Barker as well as her three kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

The star shared her celebrations on Instagram which included a picture of her pool which showcased a view of the mountains with some beautiful greenery.

Take a look:


