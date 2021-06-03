Has WHO gone back on its findings about coronavirus?

— AFP/File

A fake message has been circulating on WhatsApp groups claiming that the World Health Organisation has taken back it findings on the coronavirus pandemic.

"WHO admitted its mistake completely taking a U-turn, saying that corona is a seasonal virus. It is a cold sore throat [sic] during the season change," the fake message read.



The message further claimed WHO now says coronavirus patients do not need to be isolated, nor do people need to observe social distancing, as it is not transmitted from one person to another.

"See WHO press conference," the message added, in a bid to lend an air of legitimacy to the claim.

However, the Ministry of National Health Services on Thursday shared a screenshot of the message after stamping it "FAKE" in big, bold, red letters.

The ministry said the contents of the message are completely misleading and maintained the WHO had never said any such thing.

We have only been able to control the pandemic to a certain extent by following safety measures, the ministry said.

"Always trust the news that comes via reliable sources," it added.