Kate Middleton 'trying to mediate' a reconciliation between William and Harry

The Duchess of Cambridge 'is trying to mediate’ a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry, claimed Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith.

In conversation with Closer, Smith claimed. "If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker."

Gushing over Kate Middleton, Gary Smith said: "Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can... She’s trying to mediate."

The British royal family has been embroiled in tension since the Duke and Duchess of Susses accused the palace of racism during an interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey.

He went on to comment: "The harsh truth – in my opinion – is that if Harry doesn’t get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild,"



Kate Middleton has reportedly put in some work on the brothers’ relationship in April when they reunited for the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Duchess of Cambridge seems to be hopeful that Prince William and Prince Harry will put their past behind them and it's not too late to bring the two royals back together.