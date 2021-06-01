Karachi businessmen ask Sindh, federal govts to consult them before imposing restrictions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi Tajir Action Committee on Tuesday demanded the Sindh and federal governments consult them before making any decision regarding restrictions.
The business leaders, in a press conference, have also demanded the Sindh government allow businesses to remain open till 8pm and let them close for one day instead of the two lockdown days being observed right now. They also asked the government to withdraw the powers given to the magistrate to seal markets and impose fines on businesses.
The committee said that the federal and Sindh governments should not make decisions without consulting businessmen. They also said that their demands should be accepted within 72 hours or else they will announce a new plan of action.
Businessman Atiq Mir remarked that it was only the MQM that asked them about the difficulties they were facing.
“Sindh Government and NCOC are ignoring us, in Sindh the education minister is making decisions related to businesses,” said Mir. He warned that if businesses in Karachi are not allowed to open past 6pm then they will protest.
Meanwhile, businessman Sharjeel Goplani alleged that the district administration took Rs1 million as a bribe from the mobile market and also took valuable mobile phones from them. He added that businessmen were demanding the governor’s rule in the province.
The committee also demanded that special incentives should be given to businessmen in the upcoming budget.
COVID-19 lockdown extended in Sindh
Last month, the Sindh government had tightened curbs once more in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases throughout the province.
According to the home department, a rise in positivity was observed throughout the province, especially in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.
"The Task Force discussed various ways and means to contain the disease. It was reiterated that compliance of the SOPs (standard operating procedures) for COVID-19 continues to remain a cornerstone measure for control of disease spread," said the statement.
"The Task Force also decided to issue strict warnings and advice for the public to strictly follow SOPs on COVID control with a warning that if the cases rise, the closure of many activities may have to be undertaken, especially in areas with high positivity," it added.
The following changes were announced following the meeting:
Places/activities still closed
Special focus areas
Special focus areas identified by the forum were Karachi (District East and South), Hyderabad (Qasimabad, Latifabad, and Taluka Hyderabad City) and Sukkur.
Commissioners in these areas were tasked with identifying hotspots and take the following measures: