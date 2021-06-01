US singer Lil Loaded passes away at age of 20

US singer Dashawn Maurice Robertson, best known for his stage name Lil Loaded, passed away on Monday at the age of 20.



In a statement, Lil Loaded’s lawyer Ashkan Mehryari confirmed the death of the rapper, saying it was ‘very tragic and very unexpected’.

The lawyer further said “He (Lil Loaded) had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him."

The cause of the death was not yet confirmed.

According to some media outlets, the death of Lil Loaded was a result of suicide.

He rose to fame after his single 6locc 6a6y went viral in 2019.