Strong winds to blow in Karachi today

KARACHI: Karachi to experience strong winds on Monday, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to PMD Director Sardar Sarfraz, winds from the southwest can reach 27 to 36 km or even 45 km per hour. The Met official further said that due to humidity in the air, the intensity of heat will be felt more.

Speaking about the reason behind the change in weather, he said that in-land low pressure and high pressure at sea are causing these winds.

As per the details from the Met Office, the weather in Karachi will remain hot and humid for the next three days.

The temperature is likely to hover between 35°C and 37°C during the rest of the day.