Prince Harry bashed with complaints: 'Head back to Britain!’

Prince Harry’s popularity within the US recently hit an all-time low and Americans are reportedly fuming over his recent moves.

The claim was brought forward by the former editor of The Sun Carhlie Rae and during his interview with talkRADIO he claimed,

The former royal editor from The Sun brought the claim forward and during his interview with talkRADIO he admitted, “This guy was a hero in Britain and now he is the zero, I'm afraid.”

“His popularity has gone right down. There was a poll the other night which showed 54 percent of people just wished he would shut up.”

“He has faced an awful lot of criticism within America. He made a big mistake in criticising the First Amendment. There has been an awful lot of traffic on social media from Americans saying 'if you don't like it here, head off back'.”