close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 28, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo gushes over fans in loving 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards speech

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 28, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo gushes over fans in loving 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards speech

Olivia Rodrigo recently fawned over the love of her fans during her 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards acceptance speech.

The singer’s acceptance speech for Social Star of the Year read, “Thank you so much for making me your iHeart social Star. I so appreciate everyone who voted for me, you guys are the absolute sweetest.”

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Entertainment