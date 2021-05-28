Olivia Rodrigo gushes over fans in loving 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards speech

Olivia Rodrigo recently fawned over the love of her fans during her 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards acceptance speech.

The singer’s acceptance speech for Social Star of the Year read, “Thank you so much for making me your iHeart social Star. I so appreciate everyone who voted for me, you guys are the absolute sweetest.”

Check it out below:



