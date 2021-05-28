PSL players to face tough weather conditions at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

A general view of the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Photo: AFP

ABU DHABI: The players and officials participating in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League 2021 are up for a sizzling (literally) challenge.



The remaining matches will be played in UAE during the intense summer heat. The PSL is set to resume on June 5, with the final planned for June 20.

Temperatures at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium are likely to be 33 to 38 degrees Celsius for the next 15 days, the UAE Meteorological Department forecast Friday.



UAE has never hosted elite cricket at this time of year due to the summer heat, with nearly all high-level competitions played during the winter and spring months.



The average temperature in the afternoon hours of June will be 45 degrees Celsius