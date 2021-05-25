close
Tue May 25, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 25, 2021

TikToker slapped with fine for violating traffic rules on M-3 Motorway

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 25, 2021
The culprit was driving dangerously on the Multan Motorway. AFP

A TikToker was fined over violation of traffic rules and driving carelessly on the M-3 motorway, the Motorway Police said on Tuesday.

The culprit was driving dangerously on the Multan Motorway and was making TikTok videos with his friends, said the   Motorway Police spokesperson.

The TikToker was fined for reckless driving, lane violation, driving without a licence, and traffic disruption, he added.

This is not the first instance when TikTokers have landed in trouble for their craze to shoot videos for their followers.

Police on Friday arrested a man for posing as a beggar in Sialkot, with initial reports revealing that he was a TikTok star.

The Tiktoker was begging in a neighbourhood when the police got suspicious and arrested him.

After the police washed his face, the young man's face became visible.

