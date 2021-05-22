'Mendirman Jaloliddin': Ertugrul actor plays key role in new historical TV series

Sezgin Erdemir, the Turkish actor who played the role of Ertugrul's elder brother in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", on Saturday shared a picture of his character from another historical series.

The actor is currently playing the role of Timur Melik in "Mendirman Jaloliddin”, which tells the story of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah.



He posted the picture with a Turkish language caption that read "And the first part".

The TV series is produced by Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and "Kurulus:Osman.

