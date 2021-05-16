close
Sun May 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 16, 2021

DJ Khaled defeated by Megan Fox in gaming competition

DJ Khaled  was defeated by  Hollywood star Megan Fox in recently held gaming match.

Megan Fox had vowed to crush DJ Khaled in LG's Only on OLED's live celebrity gaming match-up in the teaser released ahead of the competition.

Khaled, who recently released his new album, said she can never crush him as he's "always training".

Fox was joined by her boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who helped cheer her on as she defeated Khaled.


