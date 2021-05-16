Prince Harry bashed for ‘overshadowing’ Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry’s most recent podcast interview with Dax Shepard has rubbed royal aides and sources the wrong way.

Many have even come after the former royal for attempting to ‘usurp’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to the Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The claim was brought forward by a royal source during their interview with The Times.

There they were quoted saying, “It was such a lovely day for the Cambridges. It is a shame that it got usurped by what Harry had to say. Nobody is shocked any more. It is more: ‘Here we go again’.”

“But he should be told that these grievances should be aired in the privacy of your own home. Don’t do it publicly in a podcast. Get on with your life.”