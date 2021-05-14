Pakistan's tour of West Indies to commence on July 21

Pakistan and West Indies will face off in two Tests and five T20 Internationals from July 21 to August 24, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Friday.



The tour, which will take place following the conclusion of an upcoming ODI and T20I series in England, will commence with back-to-back T20Is in Barbados on 27 and 28 July, before action will move to Guyana for the July 31 and August 1 back-to-back T20Is, and the series finale on 3 August, the PCB statement said.

After a two-day practice match on 6-7 August in Guyana, the side will move to Jamaica, where two Tests will be hosted at the Sabina Park stadium from 12-16 August and 20-24 August.

“In consultation with Cricket West Indies and keeping an eye on this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, we have agreed to replace one Test match with two additional T20Is," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

This is aimed at providing further T20 content for both teams, as we continue to prepare and build up to the global ICC event, the chief executive said.

“In addition to playing England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and the T20 World Cup in away series, we will be hosting New Zealand, England, West Indies, and Australia in the next eight months," he said.

During Pakistan's last tour to the Caribbean in 2017, the Men In Green won their maiden Test series 2-1. This provided a perfect farewell to Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, who played 276 and 408 international matches, respectively, during their illustrious careers.

Both will return to the Caribbean in coaching roles, with Misbah as head coach and Younis as batting coach.

Overall, this will be the ninth Test series between the two sides in the Caribbean since 1957-58, with the sixth-ranked home side leading the fifth-ranked visitors by 4-1.

At Sabina Park alone, both the sides are tied at 2-all with the West Indies winning the 1957- 58 and 1976-77 Tests by an innings and 174 runs and 140 runs, respectively. However, Pakistan won the last two Tests in 2004-05 and 2016-17 by 136 runs and seven wickets, respectively.

On a head-to-head in the T20Is series in the West Indies, Pakistan lead the T20 world champions by 2-1. West Indies won the one-off match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in 2010-11, before Pakistan won the 2013-14 and 2016-17 by 2-0 and 3-1 respectively.

Tour itinerary:

Jul 21 – Arrival in Barbados

Jul 27 – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Jul 28 – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Jul 31 – 3rd T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Aug 1 – 4th T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Aug 3 – 5th T20I, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Aug 6-7 – Two-day practice match, Guyana

Aug 12-16 – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Aug 20-24 – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

Aug 25 - Departure