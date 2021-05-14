BTS’s Jin opens up about military enlistment plans: ‘We don’t have long’

BTS’s Jin recently spilled the beans on his group’s upcoming plans to enlist in the military before their 30th birthday.

The singer got candid during his interview with Rolling Stone and was quoted saying, "I think the country sort of told me, 'You're doing this well, and we will give you a little bit more time’.”

He even dubbed military service as “an important duty for our country. So I feel that I will try to work as hard as I can and do the most I can until I am called.”

For the time being the group will go on to work without him and while “I'll be sad, [and] I'll be watching them on the internet and cheering them on.”

For those unversed with South Korean law, it is mandatory for all males to serve in the military for a total of 21 months before their 28th birthday however, country assets like BTS have been granted an extension by the government and will be allowed to wait until their 30th birthday.