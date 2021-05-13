'Coronavirus pandemic was preventable' - latest developments in world

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
The scale of the Covid disaster could have been prevented, a panel of independent experts assembled by the World Health Organization declares, also blaming the UN body for not sounding the alarm sooner.
India´s coronavirus death toll passes 250,000 but comparisons of official data with reports from people on the frontlines suggest the true number is several times higher.
The WHO says that the B.1.617 variant blamed for India´s explosive outbreak has been found in dozens of countries all over the world.
The European Commission calls for EU member states to work together to restrict travel from India in order to limit the spread of the B.1.617 variant.
Norway will drop AstraZeneca´s vaccine from its immunisation programme due to concerns over rare blood clot side effects, and offer Johnson & Johnson´s jab only to volunteers, the government announces.
Slovakia will start rolling out Russia´s Sputnik V vaccine in June, the government says.
Fans will be allowed to return to some stadiums in the top two divisions of Spanish football this weekend, the government says.
The European Union sharply revises its growth forecasts for this year and next, saying an accelerated vaccination drive and the bloc´s landmark recovery plan would lift Europe out of recession.
Pope Francis staged his first public audience since early last year in Rome, greeting a baby, chatting with masked children outdoors and donning a hat handed to him from the crowd.
The tiny Pacific nation of Nauru congratulates itself for a "world record" vaccination drive which has resulted in all its adult population receiving their first jab.
The pandemic has killed at least 3,319,512 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.
The US is the worst-affected country with 582,848 deaths, followed by Brazil with 425,540, India 254,197, Mexico 219,323 and Britain 127,629.