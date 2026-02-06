Are statins safe to use? New study debunks long-feared side effects

A new research study has debunked long-feared and mysterious side effects associated with cholesterol-lowering drugs, called statins.

Previously, it was thought that statins caused muscle pains in 10 percent of people who use the drug to lower cholesterol.

Even the researchers from the University of Rochester and Columbia University revealed that statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are associated with influx of calcium into muscles, causing life-threatening issues.

However, the recent study published in The Lancet journal showed that statins are safer to use than previously advertised.

According to the team funded by the British Heart Foundation, statins are effective in lowering cholesterol along with causing no major side effects including depression, sleep disturbances, memory loss, and impotence. In fact, the drugs can protect people from cardiovascular diseases and strokes.

Among the 66 side effects currently mentioned on product labels, only 4, including liver test changes, minor liver abnormalities, urine changes and tissue swelling are corroborated by strong evidence.

While drinking the potential side effects associated with statins, study’s lead author, Christina Reith said, “So for example, the percentage of people suffering memory loss per year was similar to those taking statin therapy as those not, equally. The percentage of people suffering sleep problems per year was similar to those taking statin therapy as for those.”

“This means that we now have really good evidence that although these things may well happen to people while they take statins, that statins are not the cause of these problems,” she added.

Statins are widely used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide over 30 years.

Given its prevalent usage, Prof Sir Rory Collins, emeritus professor of medicine and epidemiology at Oxford urged for the better revision of information related to statins to tackle growing safety concerns among people.

Statins have been used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide over the last three decades and are proven to reduce heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular deaths. At the same time, millions have been put off the drugs amid long-running safety concerns, with statin labels listing dozens of possible side-effects.

Prof Victoria Tzortziou Brown, chair of the Royal College of GPs, assured the effectiveness of statins against the diseases, but also called for mindful use of statins based on prescription and “a conversation between the GP and patient about the various risks and benefits.”