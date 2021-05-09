Meghan Markle stresses on the importance of vaccination at VAX LIVE Concert

Meghan Markle is putting emphasis on vaccination as she urged the public to get their shots against COVID-19 as the pandemic rages on in many parts of the world.



She joined a number of bigwigs to take part in Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World benefit event that was pre-recorded last weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

As the show was aired on Saturday, it also included a recorded message from the Duchess of Sussex—who wasn’t present at the event—that was played during the broadcast.

"The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. And we've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward," she said.

"As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic,” she continued.

“Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty,” she went on to say.

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward,” she further said.

"Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and to set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger; that as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you," she added.