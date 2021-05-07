Ali Zafar wins internet with his video message to people of India and Pakistan

Pakistan's popular singer-actor Ali Zafar won hearts as he shared shared a video message for the people of India and Pakistan on Thursday, conveying his concern and prayers amid ongoing pandemic.



The actor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram,highlighting the issues faced by the people during difficult times, saying: "People of India, you are facing tough times and pain one cannot imagine. In Pakistan, too, people are troubled.

"Maybe these tough times will make us understand what humanity is, and the fact that there is nothing bigger than humanity. In these difficult times, the people of Pakistan and I stand with you and pray for your well-being."

The dashing star also wrote alongside the video: "My message to the people of India, Pakistan and the rest of the world who are going through unimaginable difficulties in this pandemic."

"We have no right to call ourselves human beings if we don’t have empathy for each other, especially in such challenging times. The need of the hour is to connect and pray and do whatever we can to help each other.

He concluded: "Ek pyaar ka naghma hai, mojon ki rawaani hai, Zindagi aur kuch nahin .... teri meri kahani hai. #india #pakistan"

Ali Zafar has received huge respect and love and found success in Bollywood as he showed off his acting skills in several popular films including 'Dear Zindagi', 'Tere Bin Laden', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' and 'Kill Dil'.

