Eid 2021: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on May 12

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is likely to have Eidul Fitr on May 13, said the Jeddah Astronomical Association on Wednesday.

The association said there is no possibility of the moon sighting anywhere in the country on May 11.

The head of the Jeddah Astronomical Association has predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, May 12.



The official decision of Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will be made by the Supreme Court, the official added.

