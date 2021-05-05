close
Wed May 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

World

Web Desk
May 5, 2021

Eid 2021: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on May 12

World

Web Desk
Wed, May 05, 2021
Representational image.

RIYADH:  Saudi Arabia is likely to have Eidul Fitr on May 13, said the Jeddah Astronomical Association on Wednesday.

The association said there is no possibility of the moon sighting anywhere in the country on May 11.

The head of the Jeddah Astronomical Association has predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, May 12.

The official decision of Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will be made by the Supreme Court, the official added.

Latest News

More From World