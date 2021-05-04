Marvel unveils first look at MCU's Phase 4 as it welcomes fans back to theatres

Marvel just took its fans on an emotional roller-coaster ride with a soulful look into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Welcoming the die-hard fans back to the movies, the studio just dropped an extensive look at all of its 10 upcoming projects, including Eternals, Shang-Chi and Black Widow.

The over three-minute clip begins with scenes from previously-released flicks assembled in a way to stir excitement to bring people back to theaters that have been shuttered since over a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



The video also featured an audience reaction of fans from the first show of Avengers: Endgame in April 2019.

The trailer ends with release dates for all of its upcoming 10 films:

Black Widow : July 9, 2021

: July 9, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings : Sept. 3, 2021

: Sept. 3, 2021 The Eternals : Nov. 5, 2021

: Nov. 5, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home : Dec. 17, 2021

: Dec. 17, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness : March 25, 2022

: March 25, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder : May 6, 2022

: May 6, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever : July 8, 2022

: July 8, 2022 The Marvels : Nov. 11, 2022

: Nov. 11, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania : Feb. 17, 2023

: Feb. 17, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: May 5, 2023

Check out the bone-chilling trailer below:







