Marvel unveils first look at MCU's Phase 4 as it welcomes fans back to theatres

Marvel just took its fans on an emotional roller-coaster ride with a soulful look into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Welcoming the die-hard fans back to the movies, the studio just dropped an extensive look at all of its 10 upcoming projects, including Eternals, Shang-Chi and Black Widow.
The over three-minute clip begins with scenes from previously-released flicks assembled in a way to stir excitement to bring people back to theaters that have been shuttered since over a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
The video also featured an audience reaction of fans from the first show of Avengers: Endgame in April 2019.
The trailer ends with release dates for all of its upcoming 10 films:
Check out the bone-chilling trailer below: