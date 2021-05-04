close
Tue May 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2021

Marvel unveils first look at MCU's Phase 4 as it welcomes fans back to theatres

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021

Marvel just took its fans on an emotional roller-coaster ride with a soulful look into Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Welcoming the die-hard fans back to the movies, the studio just dropped an extensive look at all of its 10 upcoming projects, including Eternals, Shang-Chi and Black Widow.

The over three-minute clip begins with scenes from previously-released flicks assembled in a way to stir excitement to bring people back to theaters that have been shuttered since over a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The video also featured an audience reaction of fans from the first show of Avengers: Endgame in April 2019.

The trailer ends with release dates for all of its upcoming 10 films:

  • Black Widow: July 9, 2021
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Sept. 3, 2021
  • The Eternals: Nov. 5, 2021
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home: Dec. 17, 2021
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022
  • Thor: Love and Thunder: May 6, 2022
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022
  • The Marvels: Nov. 11, 2022
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Feb. 17, 2023
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: May 5, 2023

Check out the bone-chilling trailer below:



Latest News

More From Entertainment