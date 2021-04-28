Lahore court grants police 5-day remand of PML-N's Javed Latif

PML-N leader Javed Latif. — File photo

LAHORE: A court in Lahore has granted police a 5-day remand of PML-N leader Javed Latif.

Latif was arrested a day earlier for "anti-state remarks".

The MNA was produced today in the court of Magistrate Sabir Darki, where the public prosecutor and lawyers of the politician presented their arguments.

The court reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of the parties involved.

After two hours, the court granted the police's request and remanded Latif into their custody for five days.

Latif's arrest

Yesterday, a district and sessions court in Lahore heard the case in which the prosecutor requested the court for the withdrawal of Latif's release on bail.

The prosecution's case is in accordance with all the requirements of the law, and at this stage, he does not have a basis to obtain bail, the prosecutor said.

A CD of his statement has been sent to forensics.

The court, after hearing the arguments of both lawyers, initially reserved judgment on the petition challenging Latif's bail. Shortly after, however, the court dismissed his interim bail.

After Latif's interim bail was dismissed, the police arrested him from the courtroom.

'Anti-state' remarks

Last month, Latif had made a controversial comment which was deemed "anti-Pakistan" by the government and a case was registered against him. Latif had said that if anything happens to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, "PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan)", unlike Zardari, who had used those words after Benazir Bhutto was assassinated.

Latif's lawyer said a conspiracy is being hatched to assassinate PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. He said Latif made his comment in the context of this conspiracy.