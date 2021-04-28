close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
April 28, 2021

UK Royal College of Physicians selects UHS VC Javed Akram for Excellence in Patient Care Award

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 28, 2021
University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram. — YouTube

University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram has been selected bythe  UK's Royal College of Physicians (RCP) for the Excellence in Patient Care (EPCA) Award.

Prof Javed Akram is the first Pakistani doctor to be picked for the prestigious award in the category of "Contribution to the Profession."

The Royal College's Excellence in Patient Care Awards 2021 will be given in ten different fields of medicine, including digitally-driven projects, dedication in times of exceptional health crisis, innovation, international contribution, medical education, and person-centred care.

"The RCP's Excellence in Patient Care Awards (EPCA) aim to recognise, celebrate, and promote the work that physicians do to improve patient care through education, policy, clinical practice and research," said the institution on its website.

