LAHORE: All public and private schools across the province will be closed till Eid, the Punjab government said on Wednesday.

As per the notification issued by the School Education Department, due to surging coronavirus cases, all schools will be shut from April 29 till Eid-ul-Fitr.



"All public and private educational institutions/schools in all districts of Punjab shall remain closed w.e.f 29.04.2021 till Eid-ul-Fitr due to prevailing Covid-19 situation," the notification read.

A day earlier, Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood had announced that in view of a worsening third coronavirus wave all exams have been put off till June 15.

Addressing a media briefing alongside the prime minister's aide on health Dr. Faisal Sultan following a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), he said: "We had decided during the last NCOC meeting on April 18 that exams will proceed as scheduled. However, after that, to date, the infection rate increased by a lot."

He had said the country seems to be headed towards a complete lockdown in areas witnessing particularly high positivity ratios.