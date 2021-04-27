Pro-Tareen PTI group puts forth complaints against Shahzad Akbar in meeting with PM

A group of pro-Jahangir Tareen PTI members met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday and put forward their complaints against aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar.

A group of PTI members that has extended its support to party stalwart Jahangir Tareen on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed their reservations against aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Speaking to the media after the meeting with the prime minister, PTI MNA from Faisalabad Raja Riaz said that the prime minister has assured the group that he is "personally monitoring" the inquiry against Tareen and will see to it that justice is served.

"We met the prime minister in a very cordial atmosphere. He has assured us that justice will be served after we expressed reservations over being singled out. The prime minister said there is no question of such treatment being meted out to anyone," Riaz said.

"The prime minister has asked for some time and InshaAllah justice will be served," the PTI leader added.

When asked what was discussed regarding Akbar, Riaz said that the group shared their reservations, after which "the prime minister said he will not allow injustice to be done with anyone and that we should leave it to him and he takes responsibility".

Riaz clarified that the prime minister has not "acknowledged" that Akbar has meted out "unfair treatment" to Tareen, but the group has simply shared their concerns and the premier has assured them of looking into them. These include the removal of Akbar's involvement in the probe into Tareen and the formation of a judicial commission.

The PTI MNA claimed that the prime minister said: "You are all my allies. Even those who are opposed to me, I wish to tell them, no one will be treated unfairly and justice will be done."

Riaz said the group thanked the premier for his assurances. "We have full confidence in our captain and our prime minister and InshaAllah we will secure justice," he added.

The PTI leader, responding to what time frame the prime minister has provided for the matter to be resolved, said that no such time period was provided.

The Federal Investigation Agency has been tasked with probing the sugar crisis that began last year and is looking into the JDW Sugar Mills owned by Jahangir Tareen.

Earlier this month Akbar brushed aside allegations of selective application of law against Tareen or others and said that all are equal before the law.

He said neither was anyone being targeted nor spared in the sugar scam inquiries. "The task of accountability is not easy, you cannot make friends in the process."

Akbar said that in the context of the Sugar Inquiry Commission's report and orders by the cabinet, institutions were carrying out their assignments and this had nothing to do with whether a sugar mill belongs to a person from the treasury or the opposition or the general public.



