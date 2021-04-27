Pakistan records 10.20% coronavirus positivity rate today

Passengers wearing preventive masks at a railway cantonment station. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported over 4,400 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 804,939 on Tuesday.



The country's positivity rate has risen to 10.2% with 87,794 active cases, while the number of recoveries nationwide has reached 699,816 so far.

According to National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan conducted 43,981 tests for coronavirus out of which 4,487 returned positive.

The country reported 142 new fatalities, raising the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan to 17,329.





However, the highest death toll in the last 24 hours was reported in Punjab with 107 new deaths.

Amid a deadly third wave of coronavirus, the Sindh government has decided to introduce a series of measures to stop the spread of the virus including the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities in the province.

Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tweeted that office of the provincial government will operate with an essential staff of 20%.

"All schools, colleges, and universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases," said Wahab.

The Sindh government spokesperson’s tweet came after CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus.