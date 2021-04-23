'Kurulus:Osman': Burak Özçivit shares throwback picture from the sets of 'Endless Love'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Burak Özçivit rose to global fame for his role as Osman Bey in "Kurulus:Osman".
Burak is an established Turkish actor who has worked in several hit TV dramas before starring in the historical show.
Before appearing in "Kurulus:Osman", the actor had made a name for himself for his spectacular performance in drama series "Kara Sevra (Endless Love).
Burak, who essays the role of the founder of the Ottoman Empire in Kurlus:Osman", on Friday shared a throwback picture from his hit series which aired in 2015 and 2016.