'Kurulus:Osman': Burak Özçivit shares throwback picture from the sets of 'Endless Love'

Burak Özçivit rose to global fame for his role as Osman Bey in "Kurulus:Osman".

Burak is an established Turkish actor who has worked in several hit TV dramas before starring in the historical show.

Before appearing in "Kurulus:Osman", the actor had made a name for himself for his spectacular performance in drama series "Kara Sevra (Endless Love).

Burak, who essays the role of the founder of the Ottoman Empire in Kurlus:Osman", on Friday shared a throwback picture from his hit series which aired in 2015 and 2016.



