Police officials said Thursday tthat wo more suspects were apprehended in connection with Justice Aftab Afridi and his family's murder — taking the number of arrested suspects to five.

The suspects, both hailing from Peshawar, had allegedly opened fire on the deceased judge's car, a police official said.

Unidentified gunmen had killed Justice Afridi as he was on his way from Peshawar to Islamabad on April 4 at the Ambar Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in Swabi district.

The FIR registered by his son, Majid Afridi, noted that Afridi had attended a wedding in Peshawar and was on his way to the federal capital when the incident occurred.

Aftab Afridi’s wife Bibi Zainab, daughter-in-law Kiran, and her three-year-old son Mohammad Sanan were also killed in the attack.