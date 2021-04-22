close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 22, 2021

Police arrest two more suspects in connection with Justice Aftab Afridi's murder

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 22, 2021

Police officials said Thursday tthat wo more suspects were apprehended in connection with Justice Aftab Afridi and his family's murder — taking the number of arrested suspects to five.

The suspects, both hailing from Peshawar, had allegedly opened fire on the deceased judge's car, a police official said.

Unidentified gunmen had killed Justice Afridi as he was on his way from Peshawar to Islamabad on April 4 at the Ambar Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in Swabi district.

The FIR registered by his son, Majid Afridi, noted that Afridi had attended a wedding in Peshawar and was on his way to the federal capital when the incident occurred.

Aftab Afridi’s wife Bibi Zainab, daughter-in-law Kiran, and her three-year-old son Mohammad Sanan were also killed in the attack.

