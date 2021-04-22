tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police officials said Thursday tthat wo more suspects were apprehended in connection with Justice Aftab Afridi and his family's murder — taking the number of arrested suspects to five.
The suspects, both hailing from Peshawar, had allegedly opened fire on the deceased judge's car, a police official said.
Unidentified gunmen had killed Justice Afridi as he was on his way from Peshawar to Islamabad on April 4 at the Ambar Interchange on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in Swabi district.
The FIR registered by his son, Majid Afridi, noted that Afridi had attended a wedding in Peshawar and was on his way to the federal capital when the incident occurred.
Aftab Afridi’s wife Bibi Zainab, daughter-in-law Kiran, and her three-year-old son Mohammad Sanan were also killed in the attack.