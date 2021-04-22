HEC says Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme to reopen in September

Representational image. — Twitter/hecpkofficial

The registration for the Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme will reopen in September 2021, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has announced.

"The HEC recently invited applications under the Batch-II of Post-doctoral Fellowships Programme (Phase III) and announced April 15, 2021, as the deadline," it said.

The body said it received an "enthusiastic response" in the form of a large number of applications. The portal remained open for over two months; however, many capable researchers reported they could not submit applications for a variety of reasons.

"In order to facilitate eligible candidates, it has been decided that the next batch of fellowships will be announced in September 2021. The acceptance/invitation letters issued in April 2021 and onwards will remain valid for the next batch as well," it said.

HEC advised the recipients to keep in touch with the host supervisor.

The eligible candidates are advised to keep their applications complete in all respects and have the following documents/online profile prepared for submission:

Invitation/acceptance letter in the relevant field from top 200 QS World Ranked Universities.

Research Proposal as per format (available on the website)

Host supervisor CV

Updated self CV

Updated Profile on HEC online portal. i.e. personal profile, education, employment history, publications

Five years recognised experience in the online profile at HEC in case of foreign PhD

NOC from relevant section(s) of HEC in case any scholarship/financial support/research grant was availed from HEC in the past (conditional NOC will not be accepted)

Attested PhD Degree (Equivalence Certificate in case of foreign PhD)

"Please visit www.hec.gov.pk for complete details. Please also note that the portal will be opened for a specific duration according to Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and the last date will not be extended in any case," HEC added.