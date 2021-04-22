Why Prince Charles may have difficulty being king

Prince Charles’ role as king may come with a problem as he will have to maintain political neutrality, something he did not do in the past.

In the past he has been put on the spot for being too open about political matters like environment and agriculture.

Professor Jenny Hocking said that Charles “makes no bones about” being more political than the Queen.

“Many people have been disturbed by the way in which Charles, far more overtly than the Queen, has engaged in political matters,” she told Express.co.uk.

“I mean, he makes no bones about that in many respects."

“He becomes involved in political questions over architecture, over the environment, over advocating for the fox hunt and so on.

“Well, traditionally, these are areas in which the monarchy claims to have no involvement, should have no involvement.

“So he’s already, I think, caused some consternation with his public political pronouncements that are not the place of the future monarch to make.”