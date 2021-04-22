close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 22, 2021

LHC grants bail to Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 22, 2021
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday approved bail to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif after the initial order of the court, granting bail to the opposition leader, was sent to the referee judge.

A three-member bench of the LHC, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Alia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi was hearing the bail application of the PML-N president.

Last week, a division bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, issued a split decision on the petition of Shahbaz, sending the matter to the chief justice for the nomination of a referee judge.

Justice Dogar, the head of the bench, had allowed the petition while Justice Ghural dismissed the same on merit.

In his dissenting note, Justice Ghural accused the senior judge of issuing the bail granting short order ‘unilaterally’.

More follow...

