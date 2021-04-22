Abbasi wants NAB to file a case against PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says NAB should summon PM Imran Khan, ministers and 40% of Pakistan's sugar producers.



He called for NAB to file cases against them and put them in jail.

In a media talk outside an accountability court in Islamabad, Abbasi criticised the ruling PTI government.

Pakistan is the only country where people are getting vaccinated against coronavirus with their own money, the former PM said.

The PML-N leader said that Pakistanis were standing in lines to get sugar with their identity cards.



The government has been unable to buy a single coronavirus vaccine, the former PM continued, adding that a country like Pakistan with a population of 230 million people is vaccinating its people through charity.



"It is unfortunate that coronavirus cases keep increasing in Pakistan, while the world is controlling it," he said.

He called for the National Command and Operation Centre to be shut down, saying that the time for Pakistanis to be banned from travelling abroad was not far.