Why Queen did not feel alone at Prince Philip's funeral

While the Queen was forced to sit by herself in Prince Philip’s funeral due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is said that the monarch did not really feel alone.

Writing for Telegraph.co.uk, author Gyles Brandreth said that the Queen was accustomed to taking part in royal engagements where she sat alone.

"I do not believe the Queen felt alone at her beloved husband’s funeral," he said.

"She is accustomed to walking in procession and being seated on her own: she has been doing it all her life. She is Queen after all."

"She sat as she sat at Saturday’s funeral because of the current Covid regulations; she would not have dreamt of doing so otherwise. She leads by example."

He added that her faith helped her remain strong during the testing time.

"But she does not feel alone in the house of God – it is perhaps where she feels most at ease, for her a place of comfort and consolation," he said.

"The teachings of Christ are the foundation of her life – as she has made clear towards the end of every one of her Christmas broadcasts since her accession in 1952."