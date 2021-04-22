India’s nefarious designs against Pakistan will fail: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

ISLAMABAD: Following a powerful blast in Quetta, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that India’s nefarious designs against Pakistan will fail and attempts to create the law and order situation in the country will not succeed.

In a statement after the Quetta attack, Sheikh Rasheed vowed to foil all efforts to damage the hard-earned peace in Pakistan.

At least five people were killed and 10 injured in the explosion in one of the city's most secured locality near Serena Chowk on Wednesday.

Rasheed said that a vehicle somehow managed to enter the hotel, adding that "hotel security [staff] is fine, one or two personnel are injured."

"There must be some breach in security and that is why an explosive-laden car was able to enter.”

The federal minister added that India does not want peace in Pakistan, but their attempt to damage Pakistan will fail.

"Anti-Pakistan elements want to damage the country's peace. Terrorists shall meet their end."

Sharing further details on the law and order situation in the country, he said that there were threats for such an attack in Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, who was staying at the same hotel, was not present at the time of the blast, Rasheed added. “He was attending a function at another place in the city.”

'Primary responsibility of security rests with the hotel'

IG Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai spoke to the media and said experts in the police force were conducting an investigation, adding that they would soon make public the findings of the probe.

Rai said the blast had damaged five to six vehicles in the parking area.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani spoke to Geo News to condemn the incident, describing it as a "terrorist attack" committed by those who did not wish to see Balochistan prosper.

He said an investigation was being carried out and the perpetrators of the blast will not be able to escape the law.

When asked whether the blast resulted due to a security lapse on part of the government, he said the primary responsibility of security rested with the hotel.

Shahwani said the hotel had its own scanners through which guests were inspected thoroughly and that vehicles entering and exiting the parking lot also had to pass through barricades, before they were checked for any explosive item.

He said the investigation into the bomb blast will take note of loopholes.

When asked whether there were any foreign delegations present inside the hotel when the blast occurred, Shahwani said there was only one "luxurious hotel" in Quetta where envoys and diplomats came to have hi-tea.