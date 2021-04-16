110 more die in a single day across Pakistan from coronavirus

About 5,364 coronavirus cases were reported after 64,481 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. AFP/File

During the past 24 hours, Pakistan on Friday reported 110 more deaths, raising the total countrywide death toll to 15,872 amid the intensifying third wave.

The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 8.31% as of today (Friday).

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,364 coronavirus cases were reported after 64,481 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has so far reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year.



The number of active cases stands at 77,294 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 646,652.

The coronavirus situation has been declining further in Pakistan especially in Punjab and Sindh.

Sindh currently leads the provinces and federating units with 270,310 cases, Punjab is second with 258,441 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 102,290 cases, Islamabad 68,066 cases, Balochistan 20,580 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 14,978 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,153 cases.