Thu Apr 15, 2021
April 15, 2021

Check out Prince Philip, Queen's 'strict' breakfast routine

Thu, Apr 15, 2021

Prince Philip and the Queen, who have been married for 73 years, were reportedly following the same "decades" long breakfast regime.

The "strict" routine would see the Duke of Edinburgh being served breakfast at 8:30am as he listened to Radio 4 in the first-floor dining room at Buckingham Palace.

The duke would be seated with a table carrying cereal and porridge, oats, two types of marmalade and maple syrup.

While he ate his breakfast, the Queen is reported to be feeding her corgis some toast.

She would enjoy an Early Grey tea which is said to be followed by some breakfast and a bath.


