Wed Apr 14, 2021
Web Desk
April 14, 2021

Unseen footage of Prince Philip touring Windsor Castle funeral site eerily revealed

Prince Philip’s former tour of his current funeral site at Windsor Castle has just been unearthed in an eerie turn of events.

The footage in question was part of a BBC series highlighting the restoration of Windsor Castle after the devastating fire of 1992.

Bits from the documentary that did not make the cut the first time around have been sown together to create The Duke: In His Own Words.

In the initial documentary the Duke was quoted saying, “When I got back after the fire and was looking at all this destruction, it struck me that you could just fit a chapel into here. ‘Because before that, the chapel was also a passageway.”

The prince consort even showed off his personalized changes to the chapel windows with a humble nod to the brave men and women who put out the initial fire. 


