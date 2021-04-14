close
Wed Apr 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 14, 2021

Bella Hadid's edgy look turns heads

Supermodel Bella Hadid put her best foot forward when out and about in Milan.

The 24-year-old was spotted heading out of her hotel room and her style was what dropped jaws.

The stunner seemed to be feeling edgy as she sported an all-black look which consisted of a leather waistcoat, loose-fitted jeans, a tie-dye top and chunky lace-up boots.

She added a leather bag with a large silver chain along with sunnies and of course a mask.

Take a look:


