Bella Hadid's edgy look turns heads

Supermodel Bella Hadid put her best foot forward when out and about in Milan.
The 24-year-old was spotted heading out of her hotel room and her style was what dropped jaws.
The stunner seemed to be feeling edgy as she sported an all-black look which consisted of a leather waistcoat, loose-fitted jeans, a tie-dye top and chunky lace-up boots.
She added a leather bag with a large silver chain along with sunnies and of course a mask.
Take a look: