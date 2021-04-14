PM Imran Khan wishes Sikh community on Baisakhi festival

On the day, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and the last Sikh Guru, had established the Khalsa in 1699. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has a special message for the Sikh community celebrating the Baisakhi festival, which marks New Year's day for the Sikh community.

The prime minister wished a "happy Baisakhi festival" to the Sikh community, saying that the Sikh diaspora and other yatrees will be facilitated with food, transport, and accommodation under strict coronavirus protocols on the occasion.

"Wishing our Sikh community a happy Baisakhi festival. We have granted Sikh Diaspora and Indian Yatrees special permission to visit their holy Gurdwaras in Pak and attend the Baisakhi rituals," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.



On the day, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and the last Sikh Guru, had established the Khalsa in 1699.

