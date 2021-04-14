Justin Bieber soon to be de-seated by Blackpindk as most followed YouTube channel

South Korean pop group Blackpink seems to dethrone American singer Justin Bieber as the most subscribed channel on YouTube. The girl-only band has already surpassed 60 million subscribers on YouTube – second behind the Canadian singer.

The following of the K-pop act is growing fast. The Blackpink agency YG Entertainment said it is the biggest YouTube account based in South Korea.

The Baby hitmaker Justin Bieber is ahead of Blackpink in terms of subscribers, but Blackpink may exceed the number any time.

In 2016, Blackpink got off the ground and pulled off amassing more than 17 billion views on the platform. In 2020, they became the most subscribed female artists on YouTube, leaving behind American singer Ariana Grande. With their massive growth, they have gone beyond Eminem, Ed Sheeran, and Marshmello in terms of subscriber count.

Blackpink became the first K-pop band by setting a huge YouTube record of accumulating over 1.5 billion views on their 2018 hit, “Ddu-du Ddu-du.” The song is their first-ever track to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #55.

Not just that, the band member Rosé recently established yet another YouTube record on her own with her debut single, “On The Ground.” The music video of rose's song has the honour to bag the most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist, toppling Psy’s 2012 hit, “Gangnam Style” with a healthy margin.