Kris Jenner opens up on her relationship with ex Caitlyn

Kris Jenner, who split from Caitlyn Jenner in 2013 after more than two decades of marriage, opened up about her relationship with her ex.

In conversation with a magazine, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star discussed her split from the former Olympian more than five years after their divorce.

Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender in 2015, two years after she and Kris announced their separation. They share daughters Kendall, 25, and Kylie, 23.



Kris said of their current relationship during an interview,"I think it's very respectful. She's the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes."

The reality star also reflected on navigating the split amid her ex's transition after a life spent battling gender dysphoria.



"I think one of the most interesting things that we all learned was that none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years," Kris said.

"And we didn't know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about."

She continued: "I'm sure many people who are fans of our show weren't expecting it either and were as confused at times and sad at times, happy at times, because there's so many different ways of looking at it."

In 'The Secrets of My Life', Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis than she says she did, and both Kris and her daughters Kylie and Kendall have been open about the fact that the book created a rift in the family.