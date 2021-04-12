close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 12, 2021

Saeed Ghani's education portfolio to be withdrawn, say sources

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 12, 2021
Sindh Education and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani addressesing during a press conference at Karachi press club on Monday, January 25, 2021. — PPI/File

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani's additional portfolio  of the  education ministry will be taken back by the Sindh government, the  Daily Jang reported Monday.

The publication, citing sources, said the party's leadership is not satisfied with the education minister's performance and predicted a major change in the provincial cabinet.

The dissatisfaction comes as headmasters of government schools —who had passed the IBA test — staged a protest outside the Sindh Assembly for days, demanding permanent jobs. The matter is yet to be resolved.

Sources said the Sindh government was expected to appoint the province's spokesperson Murtaza Wahab or another person to lead the education ministry.

There is a possibility of an early cabinet reshuffle in which some new ministers could be added, while some portfolios could be withdrawn, sources added.

