Citizens brave traffic jams in various cities of Pakistan as religious party organises protest

Traffic situation at Karachi's II Chundrigar Road on April 12, 2021. — Twitter

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Traffic jams were reported in various cities of the country as a religious party held protest demonstrations on Monday.

Karachi

Karachi's II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road and their surrounding areas, including the road connecting Tower to the Governor House, was left jam packed with vehicles due to the protest.

Orangi Town number 4, Baldia number 4, Hub River Road, Liaquatabad and Korangi were some of the other areas where long queues of vehicles could be seen on roads.

Police dispersed protesters from Star Gate to allow the flow of traffic to return to normal.

Lahore

In Lahore, the traffic flow was disrupted in several areas such as Chohang and Multan road due to protests. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse protests in the Yateem Khana Chowk area.

Meanwhile, traffic jams were also reported on the city's Shahdara Road and on Ferozepur Road near the Shanghai Bridge.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi

In Islamabad, Athal Chowk was closed for traffic, causing problems for citizens. Protests also broke out in Bhara Kahu and roads leading to Murree and Azad Kashmir from the federal capital were also blocked for traffic.

The entry points of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were also closed for traffic, leading to more problems for citizens of both countries.

At the Laiquat Bagh Chowk in Rawalpindi, protesters pelted stones at buildings, causing fear and panic in the area.

Reports of protests from Jhelum, Naushahro Feroze and Multan were also received.