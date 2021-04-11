'Vikings': Jimmy Kimmel to host Katheryn Winnick

Katheryn Winnick on Saturday informed her fans that she would appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

Sharing her picture on Instagram, the "Vikings" star wrote, "This Tuesday April 13th, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Excited to see you."

Katheryn shot to global fame for her spectacular performance in "Vikings" a TV series in which she played Lagertha.





She is followed by more than five million people on Instagram. On the work front, she is currently starring in ABC show "Big Sky" which features her as a detective.