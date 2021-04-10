Britney Spears celebrates sister's birthday with epic throwback photo

Britney Spears shared an adorable photo with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and sister Jamie Lynn to wish her a very happy birthday.

Jamie Lynn Spears turned 30 on April 4, and her older sister marked the milestone with an Instagram post on Friday.



"Happy belated birthday to this beautiful soul!!!" Britney, 39, wrote in the caption for the post, which included a photo of the pop star, her ex Justin Timberlake and another woman smiling around a young Jamie Lynn.

"I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30 !!!!," the singer continued. "It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I'm still older but your soul is and always has been wise !!!!"

Britney continued to say that she is "genuinely inspired" by Jamie Lynn's "path," and expressed pride in her little sister.



The Toxic hitmaker's stunning post comes about two months after Timberlake apologized to Britney Spears for his past comments about their breakup that were featured in the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

