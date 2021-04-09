PM Imran Khan (L) and late Prince Philip. Photos: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and sent his condolences to Britain upon the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday morning.

"Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service," PM Khan wrote.

"His role in promoting Pakistan-UK relations will always be remembered."

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, passed away on Friday morning, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was 99 years old, was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Philip had tied the knot with Elizabeth II in 1947, five years before she took on her role as Queen.

He became the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

The couple had four children together, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

While the cause of death has yet to be revealed, Philip had been hospitalised over the past few years, most recently in February.

News of his death came after the monarchy was recovering from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they levied harsh claims against the royal family.

What to expect

A coffin with the Duke of Edinburgh's body is expected to be moved over the next few days to Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.

Princess Diana was also laid for several days before her funeral in 1997.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the public will not be allowed to view the body.

The Duke of Edinburgh's final resting place is expected to be in Frogmore Gardens, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Britain will be proceeding in a state of national mourning in the same fashion as if the Queen had died.

The mourning period will last until the duke's funeral which may be done earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government buildings and military facilities will be lowering their flags at half mast, in particular to naval flags due to Prince Philip's ties with the Royal Navy.

However, the Royal Standard flag will continue to fly at full mast as it represents the monarchy therefore, it is never lowered.