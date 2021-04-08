close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
April 8, 2021

Ramadan timings for govt offices in Pakistan announced

Thu, Apr 08, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday announced the Ramadan timings for government offices. 

For offices working five days a week, the timings will be 08:00am to 04:00pm from Monday to Thursday.

On Fridays, the office hours will be from 08:00am to 01:00pm.

For government offices working six days a week, the timings will be as follows:

Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 10:00am to 03:00pm, whereas for Fridays, the timings will be 10:00am to 01:00pm.

 

