Blake Shelton remissness over the lessons he’d share with his younger self

The Voice judge and country singer Blake Shelton recently sat down for a chat and reminisced over the lessons he wishes to teach his younger self.

He got candid with People magazine and was quoted saying, "I would have told that kid, 'Hey man, the mullet's not as cool as you think it is.”

"And I would have told myself to get more rest back then. When I started I was 24 and lived life to the max back then. It's probably why I ran out of battery so soon."