Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers express love for each other in romantic Disney World visit

American actress Shailene Woodley visited Disney World along with her fiance in a fairytale-like romance style.

The 29-year-old actress managed to keep her relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers under wraps until the pair got engaged in early February.

It was on Sunday that the lovebirds visited Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida and strolled hand-in-hand around as if they are characters of a fairytale romance.

The actress who rose to prominence with her role in the Secret Life of the American Teenager, was clad in a black turtleneck, high-waisted jeans and chunky boots. While Aaron rocked a vintage-inspired Star Wars tee-shirt along with khaki shorts,

Both the celebrities wore sunglasses and a face mask paying tribute to the beloved sci-fi franchise.